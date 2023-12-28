en English
Israel

Israel Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal to Hamas, Receives Rejection

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Israel Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal to Hamas, Receives Rejection
Israel Hamas Prisoner Exchange Deal

Israel, via the United States’ mediation and Qatar’s aid, has reportedly proposed a new two-phase prisoner exchange deal, as revealed by Israel’s Channel 13. The proposed scheme demonstrates an attempt to usher in a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

A Two-Phase Approach

The deal, if accepted, would initially see Israel retracting its military forces from heavily populated areas in the Gaza Strip. In tandem with this, the flow of humanitarian aid into the region would be significantly expanded, easing the plight of the local population.

The second phase would hinge on Hamas’ willingness to release Israeli female captives, potentially including female soldiers, as well as the remains of deceased Israelis. In exchange for this, Israel would extend its military withdrawal to other specified areas.

(Read Also: Gaza Conflict Escalates: Residential Strike Near Hospital Claims Lives)

Hamas’ Rejection

Despite the proposed deal’s potential to bring much-needed relief and an end to hostilities, Hamas has reportedly declined the offer. The reason behind this rejection stems from the fact that the proposal does not include a full ceasefire during the process of exchanging hostages. Hamas has consistently voiced its demand for a comprehensive ceasefire, rejecting temporary or partial ceasefire alternatives.

The Role of the United States and Qatar

The United States and Qatar have stepped into the fray as mediators, aiming to guide the negotiation process towards a resolution. The exact details of Israel’s proposed military withdrawal and the areas it would encompass are expected to be finalized under their mediation. This move signifies the international community’s growing involvement and concern over the volatile situation in the Gaza Strip.

(Read Also: Al-Quds Brigades Shoot Down Israeli Drone Amid Ongoing Tensions)

The Broader Picture

The proposed prisoner exchange deal is the latest development in the grueling conflict that has plunged the Gaza Strip into turmoil. The region has witnessed an escalation in tensions and violence, with a mounting death toll and an urgent humanitarian crisis. The prisoner exchange proposal, along with the potential for a ceasefire, offers a glimmer of hope for an end to the hostilities. However, it also underscores the complexities and challenges involved in achieving a peaceful resolution.

Israel Politics United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

