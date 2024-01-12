en English
International Relations

Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice

Israel recently made a critical presentation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing against accusations of committing ‘systematic’ acts of genocide in Gaza. The presentation, led by Advocate Omri Sender, underscored the risk of irreparable harm and the urgency of the situation.

Genocidal Intent or Legitimate Defense?

Sender’s argument pivoted on the assertion that Israel’s actions were in compliance with international law and aimed at protecting the civilian population. The claim of ‘genocidal intent,’ levied by South Africa’s legal representatives, was countered by Israel’s insistence on the lack of evidence to substantiate such intent.

Provisional Measures and Jurisdictional Arguments

The ICJ is set to rule on nine provisional measures, including the potential suspension of military operations in Gaza. In addition to addressing the allegations, Israel also presented jurisdictional and procedural arguments, while South Africa contested any claims of close relations with Hamas.

A Case of Global Significance

The case is of global significance as it could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Despite their usual boycott of international tribunals and U.N. investigations, Israel’s legal team took the case seriously, dismissive of the genocide allegations and asserting that any genocidal acts have been directed against them.

The court’s decision is awaited with bated breath, as it grapples with the task of ruling on the request for urgent measures. This legal battle paints a vivid picture of a world turned upside down, with Israel’s leaders requesting the court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza, while presenting evidence of brutal attacks by Hamas.

International Relations Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

