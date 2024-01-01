Israel Postpones Municipal Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development, the Israeli government has unanimously agreed to postpone municipal elections from January 30 to February 27.

The decision was influenced by the fact that 688 candidates, slated to contest seats in 144 cities and towns, are currently serving in the army reserves as part of Israel’s ongoing military operations.

This marks the second postponement of these municipal elections; initially scheduled for October 31, they were first delayed due to an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on October 7.

A Decision Driven by Unprecedented Circumstances

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that conducting elections during wartime is highly unusual, but the previous schedule had been determined prior to the escalation in conflict.

Netanyahu advocated for the delay to ensure more reservists could exercise their right to vote, which he described as elementary and important.

