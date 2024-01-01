en English
Israel

Israel Postpones Municipal Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Israel Postpones Municipal Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development, the Israeli government has unanimously agreed to postpone municipal elections from January 30 to February 27.

The decision was influenced by the fact that 688 candidates, slated to contest seats in 144 cities and towns, are currently serving in the army reserves as part of Israel’s ongoing military operations.

This marks the second postponement of these municipal elections; initially scheduled for October 31, they were first delayed due to an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on October 7.

(Read Also: Gaza Under Bombardment: A Deep Dive into the Crisis)

A Decision Driven by Unprecedented Circumstances

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that conducting elections during wartime is highly unusual, but the previous schedule had been determined prior to the escalation in conflict.

Netanyahu advocated for the delay to ensure more reservists could exercise their right to vote, which he described as elementary and important.

(Read Also: Investigation Uncovers IDF’s Inadequate Response to Hamas Attack)

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

