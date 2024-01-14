en English
Israel

Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:14 pm EST
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

The 99th day of conflict in the Gaza Strip saw a dramatic escalation as Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes on numerous sites believed to be linked to militant groups.

The Israeli military describes this operation as a response to an unspecified threat, marking a significant increase in tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The immediate aftermath of the airstrikes has been a surge in casualties and considerable damage to infrastructure. Reports suggest that over 30 Palestinians, including young children, have lost their lives in two separate attacks.

The current conflict has claimed an overall toll of 23,843 lives, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The escalating violence has compounded the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Hospitals, already overburdened, are grappling with the lack of fuel and supplies.

The World Health Organization reports that only 15 of the territory’s 36 hospitals are still partially functional, their operations severely affected by fuel shortages. Meanwhile, the residents of Gaza are facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and fuel.

Israel Politics
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

