Israel Grants Norway Control Over Palestinian Tax Funds Amid Global Events

In a landmark decision, the Israeli government has given the nod to a plan allowing Norway to hold Palestinian tax revenues. This move is seen as a significant development in the management of Palestinian tax funds, with Israel maintaining the right to decide when these funds will be transferred to the Palestinian Authority (PA). The decision, backed by Norway and the United States, is part of the interim peace accords under which Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinians from Palestinian trade.

Israel Retains Control Over Palestinian Tax Fund Transfer

The Israeli cabinet's approval of this plan signifies a shift in the operation of the Paris Protocol, an economic agreement that mandates Israel to collect taxes on behalf of the PA. However, Israel has historically held back these funds in light of political disagreements, security issues, or disputes with the Palestinian side. The plan includes freezing funds earmarked for the Gaza Strip while allowing Norway to manage the remaining funds. The decision has faced opposition from the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), which rejects any conditions hindering it from paying its staff in Gaza.

Russia Expresses Concern Over NATO's Military Exercises

On the international front, Russia has voiced apprehension about NATO's forthcoming Steadfast Defender 2024 exercises. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has indicated that these war games, regarded as the largest in decades, echo Cold War mentalities. The exercises are due to commence next week and will span several months.

Bus Accident in Central Java Claims Lives

Moving to Indonesia, a tragic bus accident in Central Java has resulted in at least two fatalities and 16 injuries. The incident occurred in Pemalang Regency, with the bus, carrying 26 passengers from Jakarta to Semarang, rolling down a highway.

Bangladesh Launches 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair

Lastly, in Bangladesh, the country saw the inauguration of its 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair, the nation's largest annual commercial event. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the fair in Purbachal, near Dhaka. The event, scheduled to run for a month, has drawn hundreds of participants from various countries, including China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Singapore.