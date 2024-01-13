en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice

In a gripping final day of preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israel’s defense laid out its case in the genocide allegations surrounding the war in Gaza. The case, instigated by South Africa, has seen both nations presenting compelling arguments and evidence, with Israel emphasizing its right to self-defense, and South Africa highlighting the high Palestinian civilian death toll.

Israel’s Defense

Israel’s defense presented evidence, including video and audio, to underscore the precautions taken to safeguard civilians during conflicts. They cited issuing evacuation orders before strikes as an example of these protective measures. Israel firmly holds Hamas responsible for the high civilian casualties, accusing the group of exploiting residential areas for military purposes. The defense stressed that any perceived genocidal intent was directed at Israel by Hamas, not vice versa.

Critics and Counterarguments

On the other side of the courtroom, critics argue that Israel’s protective measures fall short in the face of the considerable damage inflicted by their bombings. These attacks, they contend, often appear indiscriminate or disproportionate, targeting locations within zones deemed safe by the Israel Defense Forces. South Africa’s Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, leading his nation’s delegation, criticized Israel’s defense, asserting that Israel failed to refute South Africa’s arguments put forth earlier in the hearings.

The ICJ, which has been hearing arguments from both nations, now faces the formidable task of determining whether Israel has met its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention, ratified by the nation in 1949. This includes avoiding actions that could be interpreted as genocide, particularly in the context of adhering to the rules of war, even when claiming self-defense. The court’s decision, expected to take several years, is eagerly awaited by the global community as it could set a significant precedent in international law.

0
Conflict & Defence International Relations Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
5 mins ago
Torm Suspends Operations in Southern Red Sea Following Strikes on Yemen: Global Trade in Jeopardy
In the wake of recent air strikes on Yemen, Torm, a prominent Danish fuel tanker firm, has put a halt to its operations in the southern Red Sea. The company, which boasts a fleet of about 80 vessels, has declared the suspension of all transits in the contentious region until an unspecified time. This move
Torm Suspends Operations in Southern Red Sea Following Strikes on Yemen: Global Trade in Jeopardy
U.S. Second Fleet Sees Leadership Transition: Vice Adm. Douglas Perry Assumes Command
50 mins ago
U.S. Second Fleet Sees Leadership Transition: Vice Adm. Douglas Perry Assumes Command
End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA
1 hour ago
End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Strategic Iran Visit: Unraveling Key Geopolitical Concerns
26 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Strategic Iran Visit: Unraveling Key Geopolitical Concerns
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
29 mins ago
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
35 mins ago
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
56 seconds
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
1 min
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
2 mins
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
2 mins
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
3 mins
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
5 mins
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
6 mins
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
10 mins
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
11 mins
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
55 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app