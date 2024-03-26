Israel-Gaza Conflict's Impact on Egypt Ties: Experts Predict Long-term Effects

As Israel's military engagement in Gaza escalates, Middle East Institute expert Mirette Mabrouk warns of lasting damage to Israel-Egypt relations. During a panel marking the 45th anniversary of the peace deal between the two nations, Mabrouk highlighted the growing public disapproval in Egypt towards Israel's actions in Gaza, suggesting that this societal shift could influence future economic and diplomatic ties. The situation, she notes, makes it increasingly difficult for the Egyptian government to overlook public sentiment.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Current Strains

The peace treaty, a cornerstone of regional stability, has facilitated not only peace between Israel and Egypt but also broader agreements, such as the Abraham Accords. However, the ongoing conflict in Gaza threatens this foundation. Former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova emphasized Egypt's consistent stance on achieving comprehensive peace in the Middle East, including a resolution to the Palestinian issue, as vital for normalization efforts.

Economic and Diplomatic Repercussions

Advertisment

Mabrouk pointed out that while current economic relations remain steady, the conflict has put many interactions on hold. She cited a significant drop in Red Sea traffic and its impact on both nations' economies as evidence of the immediate effects of the conflict. Furthermore, the dialogue underscores Egypt's critical role in facilitating peace and the potential for Gulf states to support Gaza's stabilization and reconstruction.

Future Prospects and Peace Initiatives

Despite the challenges, experts like former Ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff see opportunities for Egypt to lead in resolving the crisis, particularly regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The conversation also touched on the United States' role in advocating for a two-state solution and Egypt's relentless efforts towards achieving peace in the region.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza not only poses immediate humanitarian and economic challenges but also threatens the long-term stability of Israel-Egypt relations. The experts' insights reveal a complex web of diplomatic, societal, and economic factors that must be navigated to preserve and advance peace in the Middle East.