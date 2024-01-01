en English
Israel

Israel Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza for 2024

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Israel Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza for 2024

As we step into the year 2024, the specter of a prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas looms large, casting a pall of uncertainty over the region. The midnight of New Year’s Eve was marked not by celebrations, but by a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas into Israel. This aggressive move prompted swift retaliation from the Israeli missile defenses, leading to civilians scurrying for cover.

Israel Braces for Continued Conflict

Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), announced that Israeli forces are readying for continued operations and fighting in the new year. This statement comes in the wake of Israeli airstrikes that have resulted in at least 24 deaths in Gaza, spreading terror across the territory.

The Human Cost

The ongoing conflict, which originated from the violent attacks by Hamas on October 7, has exacted a heavy toll on civilians. The commitment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a sustained military campaign, until Hamas is defeated and hostages are freed, suggests that the human cost is likely to rise. The war has wreaked havoc in Gaza, displacing a majority of its population and leading to acute shortages of essential supplies.

International Mediation Efforts

Amidst the escalating tensions, international mediators have been striving tirelessly to negotiate a new ceasefire. Proposals are currently under consideration by Palestinian factions. However, the volatile situation in Gaza has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, especially as hostilities have flared with Iran-backed militant groups in neighboring countries.

As the world watches with bated breath, the hope for peace hangs in the balance. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the trajectory of this conflict and its implications for the region and beyond.

Israel Politics War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

