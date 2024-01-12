en English
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN’s Top Court

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
In a crucial development, Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide brought against it by South Africa at the United Nations’ top court. The allegations, centered on Israel’s military operation in Gaza, have sparked a legal battle that will likely span years. Israel, in its defense, insists its war was a legitimate act of self-defense and has presented evidence of the brutality of attacks by Hamas militants.

Israel Rejects Genocide Claims

Under the scrutiny of the international community, Israel has categorically denied allegations of conducting state-led genocide in Gaza. The defense team, presenting its arguments at the UN’s highest court, stressed its right to self-defense, describing the claims as exaggerated and baseless. The team emphasized Israel’s efforts to minimize humanitarian suffering in Gaza and shifted blame to Hamas, alleging that the organization committed acts of genocide against Israel.

Scope of Allegations

The scope of the allegations hinges on the scale of destruction in Gaza and the targeting of civilians. South Africa, in its pursuit of justice, has accused Israel of genocidal intent. Israel, however, rebuffs these allegations, asserting that it has taken measures to protect civilians and pointing to Hamas as responsible for the high civilian death toll.

Legal Proceedings and Possible Outcomes

While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to decide on emergency measures later this month, a definitive ruling on the genocide accusations could take years. Israel’s legal representatives have argued that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction over the complaints, asserted that inflammatory comments of Israeli politicians do not reflect official policy, and insisted that harm to Palestinian civilians during the war resulted from Hamas’s use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes and not from genocidal acts. The defense team further underlined the steps Israel has taken to warn civilians to evacuate from operational areas and to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. Israel remains committed to complying with the law amid the war, according to its defense team.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

