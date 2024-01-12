en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN’s Genocide Convention

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN’s Genocide Convention

Israel has been ushered onto the world stage, stepping into an unprecedented legal spotlight as the first nation to be tried under the United Nations’ Genocide Convention. This epochal event in international law comes as South Africa has filed a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing it of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa Presents its Case

In a riveting session, South Africa’s legal representatives unveiled a compelling case. The charges outlined included allegations of mass killings, infliction of serious bodily and mental harm on Palestinians, and declarations of genocidal intent by Israeli political leaders. The case also included references to the Israeli use of blanket bombing and the cutting of food, water, and medicine supplies to Gaza. The allegations lay bare a disturbing ‘pattern of genocidal conduct’ since Israel launched a full-scale war in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians and the destruction of homes and essential public infrastructure.

Israel’s Response

Israel, however, has categorically denied the allegations, insisting that it is acting within its right to self-defense. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has emphasized that Israel takes all measures possible to avert harming civilians and accuses Hamas of using innocent Palestinians as human shields. The ICJ is considering ordering a halt to Israel’s campaign in Gaza as a provisional measure.

Significance and Potential Outcome

This groundbreaking case has drawn international attention, polarizing nations with Israel’s allies staunchly opposing the lawsuit and South Africa receiving support from Muslim countries and others. The crime of genocide was codified in international law by a convention signed by 150 United Nations member states in 1948, and South Africa alleges that Israel’s military operations in Gaza violate this convention. If the judges at the ICJ decide the case has merit, the trial of Israel for genocide could take years, marking a significant shift in the dynamics of international law.

Meanwhile, on a different note, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivered an unsanctioned closing argument at the conclusion of his civil trial in New York, speaking for six minutes before the judge interrupted his speech. In the realm of entertainment, actor Pierce Brosnan was seen out for dinner with his family, where his son, Dylan, drew attention for his striking resemblance to a young version of Brosnan during his James Bond era.

0
Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
45 seconds ago
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
In a move that solidifies its leadership team for 2024, the Kent County Board of Commissioners in Michigan has confirmed its key positions. The board continues to place its trust in Stan Stek, a Republican and seasoned attorney with Miller Canfield, who has been re-elected as Board Chair for the third consecutive year. Stek, who
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
Retired Military Officer Ohunyeye Vies for Ondo State Governorship; APC Warns Ngige in Anambra
3 mins ago
Retired Military Officer Ohunyeye Vies for Ondo State Governorship; APC Warns Ngige in Anambra
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
3 mins ago
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
2 mins ago
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
2 mins ago
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
2 mins ago
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
Latest Headlines
World News
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
6 seconds
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
14 seconds
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
16 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
16 seconds
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
44 seconds
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
45 seconds
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
51 seconds
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
55 seconds
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
1 min
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
46 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app