en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

In an unprecedented turn of events, Israel is preparing to make a historic appearance before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Facing accusations of genocide, the nation stands on the precipice of international scrutiny and judgement. The allegations, primarily centered around genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, have been filed by South Africa under the United Nations’ 1948 Genocide Convention. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly denied these charges, labeling them as hypocrisy and lies.

South Africa Accuses Israel

South Africa has pointed a finger at Israel, accusing the nation of carrying out genocide in Gaza. The charges cite a violation of Article II of the Genocide Convention, specifically, Israel’s deployment of bombs in Gaza. South Africa’s representatives, including Canny Maphanga, Dr. Thelela Ngcetane-Vika, and Christopher Gevers, have presented detailed arguments, supported by statistics on Palestinian casualties. The nation has requested emergency measures to halt the ongoing military campaign, a move that Israel has firmly opposed.

Israel’s Defense

Israel, in its defense, has firmly rejected the accusations. Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam has argued against any statements that suggest intentional harm to civilians, stating that it contradicts Israel’s policy. Galit Raguan, another representative on Israel’s defense team, has further reinforced this stance, arguing that the measures taken by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to mitigate harm to the civilian population, far exceed the requirements of international humanitarian law. Israel also maintains that the ICJ has no jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention to order a halt in its military actions in Gaza.

The Weight of the Hearing

This ICJ hearing is not just a legal proceeding; it carries far-reaching implications for international relations and legal precedents regarding accusations of genocide. The outcomes will be closely watched by the global community, further emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The ICJ’s decisions are final and without appeal, but without any mechanism to enforce them, the power of the court’s ruling lies largely in its moral authority and impact on public opinion.

0
International Affairs Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
26 mins ago
U.S. and Allies Warn of Consequences for Houthis After Attacks in Red Sea
The United States and its allies have issued stern warnings to the Houthi rebel group, an Iranian-backed entity operating in Yemen, for their disruptive actions in the Red Sea. This came in response to a significant barrage of drones and missiles launched from Houthi-held territories, intercepted by the American and British naval forces. Houthis Disrupt
U.S. and Allies Warn of Consequences for Houthis After Attacks in Red Sea
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
3 hours ago
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
3 hours ago
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations
39 mins ago
China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations
US Braces for Bitter Cold and Disappointing Tech as Global News Unfolds
1 hour ago
US Braces for Bitter Cold and Disappointing Tech as Global News Unfolds
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
2 hours ago
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
1 min
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
2 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
3 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
3 mins
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
3 mins
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
6 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
7 mins
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
8 mins
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app