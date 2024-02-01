Israel Establishes 'Buffer Zone' Around Gaza Amid Criticism

Israel is reportedly establishing a 'buffer zone' around the Gaza Strip, a move that has sparked controversy amidst the already fraught relations between the two regions. This development, according to Israeli media, is intended to 'prevent attackers' from reaching Israeli communities in close proximity to Gaza. However, critics argue that this buffer zone is a veiled attempt by Israel to further its occupation of Gaza.

Creation of a Buffer Zone: An Act of Security or Occupation?

Israel's decision to create a buffer zone is seen by many as a provocative move, igniting longstanding tensions. Satellite imagery reveals new demolition along a 1-kilometer-deep path on Gaza's border with Israel, as the latter advances its plans for the buffer zone. This destruction is just a fraction of the wider damage from the ongoing conflict, which has, according to reports, damaged or destroyed half of all buildings within the coastal enclave.

International Response: Criticism and Concern

The international community, including the U.S. and other Western allies, have voiced opposition to the creation of the buffer zone. Despite these warnings, Israel appears to be gearing up to move forward with the controversial buffer zone. Over 80,000 structures have been impacted during the conflict, with the most severe damage observed around Gaza City. The proposed buffer zone would claim 60 square kilometers from the Gaza Strip, a move that's been met with vehement resistance from the international community.

The Humanitarian Cost: Impact on Palestinian Civilians

The humanitarian implications of this development are immense. The demolition necessary to establish the buffer zone has resulted in significant destruction of buildings and lands, affecting countless Palestinian civilians. Experts on humanitarian law have criticized this move, stating that the buffer zone is not only a breach of international law, but also a deterrent to peace.

This development represents another chapter in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. As tensions continue to heighten, the creation of the buffer zone adds a new layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.