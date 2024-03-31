Israel Ends Military Exemption for Ultra-Orthodox Jews Amid Hamas Conflict, Coalition at Risk

Israel (AFP) – Israel's historic exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service is set to conclude on Monday, marking a pivotal shift that threatens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition during ongoing warfare with Hamas. This policy change, deeply rooted in the nation's socio-political fabric, stirs significant controversy and potential governmental instability.

Historical Context and Present Challenges

The exemption, in place since Israel's establishment in 1948, allowed ultra-Orthodox Jewish men to focus on full-time Torah study, preserving sacred traditions post-Holocaust. With Israel's conflict with Hamas escalating, public and economic pressure has mounted to integrate the ultra-Orthodox into military service. The Bank of Israel has highlighted the economic ramifications of continued exemptions, emphasizing the need for all sectors, including the ultra-Orthodox, who make up a significant portion of the population, to share in defense responsibilities.

Rifts Within the Coalition

Netanyahu's reliance on ultra-Orthodox allies in his coalition government poses a delicate balance, as these groups staunchly oppose conscription for their community. The potential for these allies to depart the coalition looms large, threatening its stability. Despite efforts to negotiate a compromise, including a proposed 30-day delay for further discussion, the Supreme Court's interim decision to cut funding for Jewish seminaries not complying with conscription requirements has expedited the issue. The ultra-Orthodox community's response, emphasizing the spiritual necessity of Torah study, underscores the deep-seated values at play.

Implications for Israeli Society and the Future

The inclusion of ultra-Orthodox Jews in military service not only addresses economic and defense needs but also represents a significant societal shift in Israel. This move could foster greater national unity or deepen existing divisions. As the government grapples with this contentious issue amidst a protracted conflict with Hamas, the outcome will likely have lasting implications for Israel's social fabric and political landscape. With the ultra-Orthodox population's significant growth rates, the decisions made today will shape Israel's future.