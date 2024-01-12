en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to ‘Destroy’ Palestinians

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to ‘Destroy’ Palestinians

In an unprecedented move, Israel has made a potent statement to the United Nations’ highest judicial body, the International Court of Justice, denying intentions of ‘destroying’ the Palestinian people amidst the 2024 Gaza War. This declaration comes in response to mounting accusations and concerns regarding Israel’s military actions and potential war crimes during the conflict.

Israel’s Defence at the International Court of Justice

Israel’s statement to the International Court of Justice is a direct counter to the allegations brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of carrying out genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel strongly refutes these claims. Instead, it asserts its war is against Palestinian militants, not the Palestinian people, thereby aiming to dispel notions of genocidal intent.

The 2024 Gaza War: A Closer Look

Beyond the accusations and defenses, the 2024 Gaza War has left indelible marks on both civilians and combatants. The case presented to the court includes evidence of the number of civilians killed by Israel, along with statements made by Israeli political and military leaders. These elements serve as the core of the argument claiming grave violence and genocidal acts by Israel, an argument Israel vehemently denies.

Global Reactions and Implications

The international response to this situation is multifaceted. The UN’s top human rights official has been defending criticism of the invasion of Gaza and seeking more consensus over the Israel-Palestine crisis. As the court hears evidence from both sides, the world watches, knowing that the court’s decision will likely have far-reaching implications for international law, diplomacy, and future relations between Israel and Palestine.

As Israel makes its plea for understanding, nations and individuals worldwide grapple with the complexities of the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, the human toll of the Gaza war, and the weighty implications of genocide accusations. The world awaits the court’s decision, one that will not only settle accusations but also set a precedent for handling conflicts of this nature in the future.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
25 seconds ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is currently in session, addressing a critical case submitted by South Africa against Israel. The case, being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, is a potent reminder of the importance of
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
28 mins ago
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
USDA Expands Summer Grocery Benefits for Children Amid Some States' Resistance
31 mins ago
USDA Expands Summer Grocery Benefits for Children Amid Some States' Resistance
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
38 seconds ago
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities and Individual Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
12 mins ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities and Individual Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
27 mins ago
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
4 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
24 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
26 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
32 seconds
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
53 seconds
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
59 seconds
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
1 min
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
2 mins
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
2 mins
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
26 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app