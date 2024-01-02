en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice

Israel, currently under the global spotlight at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, is vigorously defending against South Africa’s allegations of genocide during the recent conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

South Africa has put forth a request at the ICJ, demanding an immediate order to declare Israel guilty of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention with respect to its actions against Hamas.

Conflict Background and Accusations

The conflict instigating this hearing originated from a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in a substantial number of casualties. Israel reports that 1,200 people were killed in the initial attack by Hamas.

In response, Israel launched an air and land assault, which, according to Palestinian health officials, resulted in over 22,000 deaths. These figures, however, are disputed by Israel. It claims to have killed 8,000 fighters and maintains that 70% of the casualties in Gaza were women and children.

Israel’s Defense in The Hague

Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, has categorically dismissed the allegations as a ‘blood libel.’ He asserts that South Africa will eventually be critically judged by history for its stance. Levy put a spotlight on the measures taken by the Israeli military to minimize civilian harm.

He placed full moral responsibility for the conflict on Hamas, accusing the group of exploiting civilian infrastructure for military purposes. However, Hamas has outrightly denied allegations of using human shields.

The Role of the International Court of Justice

The ICJ, affiliated with the United Nations, adjudicates legal disputes between states. Israel’s foreign ministry has classified South Africa’s lawsuit as ‘baseless.’

This dispute will test the influence and authority of the ICJ in resolving international conflicts and holding states accountable for their actions. The verdict of this case will have significant repercussions, not only for Israel and South Africa but for global diplomatic and legal norms.

0
International Affairs Politics War
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan's New Year Nightmare: Deadly Earthquake Rattles the Nation

By BNN Correspondents

Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Former Commander Questions Morality of U.S. Military Interventions

By Waqas Arain

Nigerians in the Spotlight: From Justice Quests to Social Media Sensations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate Launches English-Language Websi ...
@China · 2 hours
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate Launches English-Language Websi ...
heart comment 0
Chess Titans Clash at Chennai Open: Saravana Krishnan Maintains Top Spot

By Salman Khan

Chess Titans Clash at Chennai Open: Saravana Krishnan Maintains Top Spot
Tony Blair Denies Reports of Involvement in Palestinian Resettlement Talks

By Shivani Chauhan

Tony Blair Denies Reports of Involvement in Palestinian Resettlement Talks
2024: A Year of Economic Challenges and AI Supremacy

By Bijay Laxmi

2024: A Year of Economic Challenges and AI Supremacy
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Latest Headlines
World News
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
11 seconds
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
17 seconds
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
3 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
8 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
8 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
9 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
9 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
9 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
10 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
16 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
25 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app