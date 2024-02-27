Israel Cuts Funding for Domestic Abuse Prevention NGO Amid War, Sparking Outrage

Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, recently terminated funding for the Michal Sela Forum, an organization dedicated to preventing domestic abuse, alleging misappropriation of funds. The forum, named after Michal Sela, a woman murdered by her husband in 2019, has been instrumental in offering support to women at risk through initiatives like panic buttons and trained guard dogs. Despite having an agreement for shared funding of two key programs with the Israeli government, the forum now finds itself solely responsible for funding after the ministry, under Ben Gvir's leadership, drastically reduced its financial commitment. The decision was publicly justified by Ben Gvir without evidence, claiming the organization's financial mismanagement, a claim strongly refuted by Lili Ben Ami, the forum's executive director and Sela's sister. Ben Ami highlighted the forum's adherence to high standards and its effectiveness in protecting hundreds of women and children. She criticized the timing of the funding cut, especially during increased domestic violence amidst ongoing warfare, and disputed Ben Gvir's allegations, emphasizing the life-saving impact of the forum's work amid rising femicide rates and weapon accessibility in Israel.