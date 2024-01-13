en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities

In a heated exchange at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israel countered South Africa’s accusations of genocide with chilling evidence from an India Today TV report. This evidence outlined a gruesome conversation recorded by the Israel Defense Force (IDF) wherein a Hamas terrorist openly boasted about killing 10 Jews. The terrorist went on to share images of his victims, including a couple from Mefalsim, using the deceased woman’s phone.

South Africa’s Accusations and Israel’s Defense

South Africa had called upon the ICJ to compel Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza, leveling grave accusations of genocide against the latter. South Africa’s legal representative, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, backed the allegations with harrowing statistics – a death toll surpassing 23,000 in Gaza, nearly 85% of its population displaced, widespread starvation, and monumental destruction.

Israel, however, was quick to dismiss these accusations as hypocritical. Israel’s legal advisor, Tal Becker, pivoted the focus back to Hamas, claiming that the group’s open intent to annihilate Israel was the true face of genocide. Israel defended its military campaign as an appropriate response to a Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties and around 250 hostages.

Implications of the ICJ Ruling

The ICJ is anticipated to rule on the matter within the next few weeks. The court’s past directives, such as its order for Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, have not always been heeded by the countries involved. The pending decision could ramp up political pressure on Israel and potentially lead to sanctions.

As this geopolitical drama unfolds, the world watches with bated breath. The rulings of the ICJ and the ensuing fallout will not only influence the Israel-Palestine conflict but also extend ramifications to the broader international stage.

0
International Relations Politics War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
7 mins ago
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent plea for restraint to avoid escalating an already volatile situation in the Red Sea. The call comes in the wake of strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels by the US and UK, prompting fears of a surge in conflict in the region. Peace and Stability in the
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Thinkfest 2024: Navigating Global Discontent Through Literary Discourse
1 hour ago
Thinkfest 2024: Navigating Global Discontent Through Literary Discourse
A Stand Against Foreign Bases: Cyprus Protests UK's Military Presence
2 hours ago
A Stand Against Foreign Bases: Cyprus Protests UK's Military Presence
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
8 mins ago
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa's Youth
11 mins ago
Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa's Youth
Nadia El Nakla Calls for UK Intervention in Gaza Family Rescue
1 hour ago
Nadia El Nakla Calls for UK Intervention in Gaza Family Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
2 mins
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
2 mins
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
5 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
5 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
5 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
5 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
5 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
6 mins
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
6 mins
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app