en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Israel Advocates for UK to Designate Yemeni Houthis, Iranian Allies as Terrorists

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Israel Advocates for UK to Designate Yemeni Houthis, Iranian Allies as Terrorists

In a significant move reflecting its stance on the ongoing Yemen conflict and broader geopolitical implications, Israel’s Defence Minister has called upon the United Kingdom to designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels and their purported Iranian backers as terrorist organizations. The Houthi movement, known as Ansar Allah, has been embroiled in a protracted conflict against Yemen’s government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition that counts among its ranks Israel’s ally, the United States.

Israel’s Call for Terrorist Designation

Israel’s Defence Minister’s plea spotlights the nation’s perspective on the complex interplay of alliances and rivalries in the Middle East. It underscores Israel’s mounting apprehension towards Iran, which has been accused of aiding the Houthi rebels in their fight against the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition. This has stoked regional tensions, particularly between Iran and nations like Israel.

The Houthi Conflict and Its International Repercussions

The Houthi rebels have reportedly carried out numerous attacks in Yemen, including drone strikes on government troops and missile assaults on commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea. These actions have drawn international attention, with the UK and the US conducting airstrikes on Houthi military installations and the rebels vowing retaliation.

The escalating conflict and its potential global implications bolster Israel’s appeal for the UK to designate the Houthis as terrorists. This classification could have far-reaching diplomatic and economic consequences, potentially leading to sanctions and restrictions on providing support to the group.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Middle East Politics

Israel’s Defence Minister’s call to the UK uncovers layers of diplomatic maneuvering and military actions that are inextricably linked to the broader Middle East region. It highlights Britain’s readiness to conduct additional strikes on the Houthis, the joint bombing raids with the US, Iran’s influence, and the threats posed by the Houthi militia. The content also brings to light the protests and demonstrations in Yemen and the UK, underscoring the far-reaching societal and political repercussions of the conflict.

0
Politics Terrorism
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
As the bitter cold of Iowa embraces the approaching caucuses, GOP presidential hopefuls are tirelessly campaigning, undeterred by the subzero temperatures. With 40 Republican delegates at stake, the Iowa caucuses mark the first presidential nominating contest for the 2024 election, promising to be a litmus test for the candidates’ momentum and voter appeal. Trump’s Dominance
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
6 mins ago
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
7 mins ago
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
3 mins ago
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
5 mins ago
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession
6 mins ago
Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Verde Stuns Ghana with 2-1 Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener
16 seconds
Cape Verde Stuns Ghana with 2-1 Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
3 mins
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali
5 mins
Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
5 mins
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
6 mins
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
7 mins
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
7 mins
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
7 mins
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
28 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app