Israel Accuses South Africa of Legally Aiding Hamas Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant move, Israel has accused South Africa of acting as the ‘legal arm’ of Hamas, a known Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group.

This comes in the backdrop of South Africa’s plea to the World Court in The Hague to impose binding preliminary measures on Israel, including an immediate halt to the latter’s military campaign in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has pointedly accused South Africa of functioning as the legal arm of Hamas, thus distorting the reality in Gaza.

The Israeli viewpoint portrays these legal proceedings as an extension of Hamas’s agenda in the International Court of Justice.

The death toll in Gaza, which Israel attributes to Hamas’s actions, has reached over 23,200, with a significant portion being women and children.