Politics

Israel Accuses South Africa of Legally Aiding Hamas Amid Gaza Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Israel Accuses South Africa of Legally Aiding Hamas Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant move, Israel has accused South Africa of acting as the ‘legal arm’ of Hamas, a known Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group.

This comes in the backdrop of South Africa’s plea to the World Court in The Hague to impose binding preliminary measures on Israel, including an immediate halt to the latter’s military campaign in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has pointedly accused South Africa of functioning as the legal arm of Hamas, thus distorting the reality in Gaza.

The Israeli viewpoint portrays these legal proceedings as an extension of Hamas’s agenda in the International Court of Justice.

The death toll in Gaza, which Israel attributes to Hamas’s actions, has reached over 23,200, with a significant portion being women and children.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

