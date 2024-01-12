en English
Human Rights

Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ highest judicial body, has begun hearings in a groundbreaking case lodged by South Africa against Israel. Israel stands accused of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim that Israel vehemently rebuts as a distortion of both the definition of genocide and the spirit of the 1948 Convention against Genocide, of which it is a signatory.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

South Africa, aligning with its post-apartheid support for the Palestinian cause, alleges that Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza are genocidal. The accusations cite the killings of Palestinian civilians, infliction of serious bodily and mental harm, and creation of life conditions aimed at their physical destruction. South Africa’s justice minister has portrayed the Gaza operation as an escalation of a campaign to dispossess the Palestinians since Israel’s founding in 1948.

Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations

Israel has categorically refuted these allegations, deeming them a perversion of the meaning of genocide. High-ranking Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, have condemned the claim as atrocious and preposterous. Israeli leaders have also suggested that the case against Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization that Israel is targeting in Gaza, would be more appropriate. Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked termed the allegations a ‘blood libel,’ suggesting that the South African government is using the case to divert attention from domestic issues.

Implications of the Case

The ICJ hearings mark the first instance of Israel opting to defend itself in person at such a forum, underscoring the gravity of the charges and the potential repercussions for Israel’s international reputation. The initial hearings, spanning two days, will bring the global debate on Israel’s wartime conduct into a formal legal setting. The case is likely to last years and may result in significant implications for international relations and sanctions.

0
Human Rights International Relations Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

