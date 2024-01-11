en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ highest judicial body, has begun hearings in a groundbreaking case lodged by South Africa against Israel. Israel stands accused of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim that Israel vehemently rebuts as a distortion of both the definition of genocide and the spirit of the 1948 Convention against Genocide, of which it is a signatory.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

South Africa, aligning with its post-apartheid support for the Palestinian cause, alleges that Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza are genocidal. The accusations cite the killings of Palestinian civilians, infliction of serious bodily and mental harm, and creation of life conditions aimed at their physical destruction. South Africa’s justice minister has portrayed the Gaza operation as an escalation of a campaign to dispossess the Palestinians since Israel’s founding in 1948.

Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations

Israel has categorically refuted these allegations, deeming them a perversion of the meaning of genocide. High-ranking Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, have condemned the claim as atrocious and preposterous. Israeli leaders have also suggested that the case against Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization that Israel is targeting in Gaza, would be more appropriate. Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked termed the allegations a ‘blood libel,’ suggesting that the South African government is using the case to divert attention from domestic issues.

Implications of the Case

The ICJ hearings mark the first instance of Israel opting to defend itself in person at such a forum, underscoring the gravity of the charges and the potential repercussions for Israel’s international reputation. The initial hearings, spanning two days, will bring the global debate on Israel’s wartime conduct into a formal legal setting. The case is likely to last years and may result in significant implications for international relations and sanctions.

0
Human Rights International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
36 mins ago
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
In the heart of Jammu, a delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC), spearheaded by President S Gurdev Singh, made a critical step towards addressing a seven-decade-long struggle. They presented a memorandum to Ashok Koul, the General Secretary (Organisation) of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, drawing attention to the enduring concerns of
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Homeland Security Department Backs Enhancement of Entity List under UFLPA
2 hours ago
Homeland Security Department Backs Enhancement of Entity List under UFLPA
Human Rights Under Siege: Trkiye in Spotlight in Human Rights Watch's World Report 2024
2 hours ago
Human Rights Under Siege: Trkiye in Spotlight in Human Rights Watch's World Report 2024
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
1 hour ago
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
2 hours ago
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
Judy Blume Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature
2 hours ago
Judy Blume Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
2 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
3 mins
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
4 mins
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
5 mins
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
8 mins
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
8 mins
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
10 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app