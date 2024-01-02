en English
Politics

Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union Condemns Drone Attacks in Kurdistan as Sharia Violations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union Condemns Drone Attacks in Kurdistan as Sharia Violations

The Islamic Scholars Union in Kurdistan has issued a stern denouncement against drone attacks in the region, labeling them as clear violations of Sharia law. The statement was released in the aftermath of recent drone attacks targeting security forces and the Peshmerga, the military forces of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, which have resulted in widespread harm and destabilization.

Drone Attacks Undermine Security

The Union’s statement comes as a response to ongoing security concerns in the region. They expressed a profound concern over the attempts to target security forces and the Peshmerga, which they emphasized as not only undermining the safety of citizens but also destabilizing the region. The Peshmerga, renowned as the defenders of Kurdistan, have played a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism and ISIS, making these attacks a significant threat to the security of Iraq at large.

Kurdistan’s Role as a Refuge

The Scholars Union highlighted the role of Kurdistan as a refuge for those in distress and its commitment to peaceful coexistence. They stressed on the collective responsibility to protect and maintain the stability of Kurdistan in the face of these hostile actions, which are in direct violation of Islamic Sharia principles.

Reaction to the Peshmerga Headquarters Attack

The Union’s statement follows a reported drone attack on the headquarters of the Peshmerga forces in Erbil. The Kurdistan Regional Government has labeled this attack as ‘lawless’ and holds the federal government accountable for it. Following the incident, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the attack, denouncing it as ‘criminal’ and pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

