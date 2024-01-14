Islamic Movement of Nigeria Protests Against Gaza Bombing and US-led Attack on Yemen

On the morning of January 14, 2024, the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, echoed with the impassioned voices of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). This peaceful protest, staged by the IMN, also known as Shi’ites, was a stirring display of opposition against the ongoing bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip by Israel. A situation they have aptly termed ‘100 Days of Non-stop Genocide in Gaza, US a Major Party’. Their outcry was against a backdrop of severe humanitarian crises, with numerous lives lost, infrastructural destruction, and looming disease outbreaks as per reports from authoritative bodies like the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

The IMN was unflinching in their criticism of the United States and the United Kingdom. They believe these nations have significantly aided Israel in their actions by blocking a UN Security Council resolution aimed at establishing a ceasefire. This protest provided a platform for the IMN to call out the two nations for their perceived complicity in the ongoing violence and destruction.

Protests Against US-led Attack on Yemen

Amid the protest against the Gaza bombing, the IMN also condemned a recent US-led military attack on Yemen that occurred on January 11, 2024. They implored the global community’s leaders to uphold international law and intervene against the destructive actions of Israel.

In a symbolic display of disapproval, the protesters set aflame the national flags of Israel and the United States. This act further highlighted their resolve and the depth of their discontent towards these nations and their roles in the Gaza bombing and Yemen attack.

The statement released by the IMN was clear and concise: an immediate halt to the ongoing violence is imperative. Furthermore, the movement called for definitive action in support of the Palestinian civilians who have been the victims of this protracted conflict.