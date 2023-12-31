Islamic Jihad Sets Terms for Potential Exchange Deals with Israel

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement has declared that no exchange deals with Israel will be agreed upon unless the cessation of aggression and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip are ensured. This statement came amidst ongoing talks mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, aiming to secure a new prisoner swap deal and a weeks-long cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. The proposed deal involves the release of 40 additional Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a cease-fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Escalating Tensions and Unresolved Conflicts

The ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza region, has resulted in a significant death toll. A large number of Palestinians have fallen victim to Israeli military action, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis marked by shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine. The Islamic Jihad’s stance against any negotiations or exchange deals that do not meet their demands further underscores the complexities and challenges in achieving peace and stability in the region.

International Mediations and the Quest for Peace

International mediators, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, have been exerting efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The Islamic Jihad is currently evaluating an Egyptian proposal for peace. However, the conflict has not only exacerbated tensions locally but also extended to the broader region. Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea, and cross-border fire has been reported between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Worsening Conditions in Gaza and the Call for Cease-fire

A temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec 1, leading to the resumption of Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Despite the release of over 100 hostages by Hamas in exchange for the release of over 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, fierce fighting continues in Gaza. Conditions in besieged Gaza have worsened, with the population fully dependent on humanitarian aid. Amidst these circumstances, Hamas has demanded a permanent cease-fire as the starting point for any further discussions on hostage releases, a condition Israel is unlikely to accept.