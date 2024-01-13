en English
Afghanistan

Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals

In a recently held meeting in Kabul, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, outlined the foreign policy goals of the governing regime. He highlighted the intent of the Islamic Emirate to foster favorable relations with the global community, explicitly naming both the United States and Russia. Despite acknowledging that these two nations have previously initiated military actions against them, Kabir expressed a sentiment of reconciliation and willingness for diplomacy.

An Open Hand to the World

The Deputy Prime Minister, alongside the deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, met with the Charge d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, Robert Chatterton Dickson. They stated the Islamic Emirate’s desire to positively engage with the world, particularly the UK. The British representatives expressed readiness to nurture good relations with the Islamic Emirate and to act as an intermediary between them and the international community. Notably, no country has formally recognized the Islamic Emirate since it assumed power.

The Pursuit of Recognition

The article takes a deep dive into the diplomatic relations of various countries with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the challenges faced by the government, and their efforts towards economic self-sufficiency. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan has sparked a renewed competition for influence in the country, with many regional countries forging new friendships and alliances. Several nations, including China, Russia, and Turkey, have accepted diplomats appointed by the Taliban government. However, no country or international organization has officially recognized the Taliban government. The Taliban are also facing challenges from the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and armed resistance groups.

Steps Towards Self-Sufficiency

In addition, the Taliban government has kick-started significant infrastructure projects and announced a ban on the cultivation of opium poppies in the country. The Islamic Emirate’s Qatar-based Political Office welcomed offered help but requested that existing issues not be complicated, implying that new issues should not be added under the Afghan issues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran referred to this four-point plan as the most constructive step for Afghanistan in the direction of interaction, convergence, and constructive cooperation with the countries of the region and the world.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

