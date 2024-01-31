Islamic Emirate Responds to Safety Concerns of Former Afghan Allies Post-US Withdrawal

In a recent turn of events, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has addressed allegations raised by the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) concerning the safety of former Afghan allies in the wake of the United States' withdrawal in 2021. The HFAC had voiced apprehensions about these individuals being left exposed to retaliation from what it referred to as the 'illegitimate Taliban regime.'

Declaration of Amnesty

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, responded to these claims by asserting that a decree of amnesty is in place to safeguard all citizens. He suggested that the US is either misinformed about the situation in Afghanistan or intentionally portraying it as insecure.

The Importance of Adherence

Political and military analysts have underscored the significance of the Islamic Emirate adhering to the general amnesty. They believe that this adherence is critical for establishing trust and ensuring the safety of former military forces and US allies.

Assurances from the Deputy Prime Minister

Adding to this, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the deputy Prime Minister for political affairs, has provided assurances that there is no threat to former military officials. He has extended an invitation to former political and government officials who have fled the country to return, promising to address their concerns.

While these assurances sound promising, the ground reality remains to be seen. Former Afghan allies continue to grapple with safety concerns, including threats, targeted killings, and harassment by the Taliban. This is notwithstanding the Taliban's promise of amnesty. The number of revenge killings and the impact of severe weather conditions on impoverished Afghans, leading to food and heating shortages, further exacerbate the situation in Afghanistan.