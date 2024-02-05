Islamic Emirate Opposes UN's Special Envoy Appointment for Afghanistan

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has openly expressed his disapproval of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) decision to appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan. This decision was made in light of Resolution 2721, which was approved in December 2023. Mujahid argues that this move is in direct violation of UN laws and paints an inaccurate picture of Afghanistan as a country still in the throes of conflict.

Unnecessary Appointment Reflects Poor Intentions

Mujahid views the appointment of a special envoy as both unnecessary and an indication of ill intentions towards Afghanistan. In stark contrast, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, the Chargé d'Affaires of Afghanistan's Permanent Mission to the UN, asserts that the appointment is entirely within the jurisdiction of the UN Secretary-General. Faiq emphasizes the crucial role of the special envoy in forming an international consensus and a legitimate government, which he believes will ease Afghanistan's integration into the global community.

Divergent Views among Political Analysts

Political analysts have a range of opinions on the matter. Amanullah Hotak suggests the UN should first reach an agreement with the Islamic Emirate before assigning an envoy. Conversely, Wahid Faqiri posits that the envoy could facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue and aid in addressing the country's internal issues.

Resolution 2721: Path to Reintegration

The resolution to appoint a special envoy, co-authored by the UAE and Japan, is intended to steer Afghanistan's reintegration into the international community. This decision follows an independent assessment on Afghanistan. It garnered the support of 13 members of the Security Council, with Russia and China abstaining from the vote.

