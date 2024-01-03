en English
Afghanistan

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Amidst strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Kandahar Governor Mullah Sherin, has arrived in Islamabad. The delegation comprises representatives from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Information and Culture, and the General Directorate of Intelligence. Their visit is aimed at discussing a range of issues with Pakistani authorities, although no official comments have been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or IEA spokespeople regarding the trip.

Negotiating Tensions

The visit arrives in the wake of recent large-scale deportations of Afghan citizens from Pakistan and heightened tensions between the two nations. The delegation’s mission includes addressing the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned terrorist group that Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of supporting. Pakistan has demanded the TTP’s disarmament before any negotiations can commence, a stance that has thus far been met with resistance.

Key Discussion Points

The delegation’s discussions with Pakistani authorities are expected to cover a broad spectrum of cross-border issues. These include the alleged involvement of the TTP in cross-border terrorism, trade and transit issues, and visa-free transit at the Chaman border. Other topics on the table include the deportation of illegal Afghans, and matters related to Afghan refugees. Pakistan is expected to demand actions from the Taliban to prevent TTP attacks against Pakistan.

Building Bridges

This visit is seen as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions and fostering more meaningful engagement between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Afghan delegation’s arrival in Islamabad marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a series of consistent engagements between the two countries. The ultimate aim is to address the current security threats, enhance border control, and improve trade relations between the neighboring nations. The discussions are also expected to address the presence of safe havens for militants within Afghanistan and potential extradition requests.

As the IEA delegation commences its talks with Pakistani authorities, the world will be watching closely. The outcome of these negotiations could significantly shape the future of relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and potentially have wider implications for regional security and stability.

Afghanistan International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

