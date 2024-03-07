Islamabad's Gender Protection Unit Reviewed for Enhanced Performance by CPO Safe City

In a significant move to bolster gender security, the CPO Safe City/Traffic convened a review meeting at Safe City Islamabad, led by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. This initiative aims to scrutinize and enhance the Gender Protection Unit's efficacy, responding to public needs more effectively.

Assessment and Public Response

The meeting's core agenda was to assess the Gender Protection Unit's performance over the current year. A public relations officer highlighted that out of 442 calls received, satisfaction was reported in 187 instances. Additionally, the unit successfully filed eight cases within a span of two months, with two more cases registered. The analysis revealed a completion rate of 95 percent in January, with 31 percent of calls deemed unrelated. Satisfaction among applicants stood at 44 percent, with 13 percent suggesting room for further improvement. February saw a slight improvement, with a 98 percent call processing rate, 34 percent unrelated calls, and a consistent 44 percent satisfaction rate among applicants, though calls for improvement dropped to 9 percent.

Enhancing Efficiency and Equity

Following the review, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives to ensure that all requests under the Gender Protection Unit are handled equitably and based on merit. This decision underscores a commitment to refining the unit's responsiveness and effectiveness in addressing gender-related concerns. The meeting underscored the importance of continuous assessment and adaptation to meet the evolving needs of the community it serves.

Forward Momentum

The review meeting at Safe City Islamabad represents a pivotal step towards strengthening the Gender Protection Unit's role in safeguarding gender equality and security. By focusing on performance metrics and public feedback, the Islamabad Capital City Police aims to set a precedent for gender protection efforts nationwide. The strategic measures adopted post-review are anticipated to enhance the unit's capacity to deliver timely and fair resolutions to gender-related issues, marking a significant stride in Islamabad's commitment to gender security.