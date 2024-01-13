Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a stern directive to the federal government, necessitating the recovery of all missing Baloch students by February 13. The ruling, handed down by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani, signifies a definitive move towards resolving the longstanding issue of enforced disappearances in the Baloch community.

Justice for the Missing

In a written order, Justice Kyani demanded a comprehensive report on the condition of all Baloch individuals who have gone missing. The court explicitly seeks updates on those who have returned home, aiming to shed light on an issue that has long cast a shadow over Pakistan’s human rights record. The IHC has amplified the urgency of the matter by extending the deadline for the recovery of the students to February 13. The court has made it clear that failure to comply with the deadline could lead to serious legal ramifications, including the potential requirement for sworn statements from the Prime Minister, Interior and Defence Secretaries, and various security institutions.

Unresolved Cases and Future Commitments

The Attorney General, in his address to the court, presented a list of Baloch students victimized by enforced disappearances. Out of numerous cases, 12 still remain unresolved. In response to the court’s directive, the federal government has pledged its commitment to prevent future abductions and enforced disappearances. As part of this commitment, it has vowed to recover all missing persons and take legal action against those involved in such illicit activities.

Steps Towards a Brighter Future

The court has lauded the government’s commitment, deeming it a positive sign for the future of Pakistan and a beacon of hope for justice for the families of the missing. In a significant move, the court has also tasked the Attorney General with investigating the decade-long disappearance of Sammi Deen Baloch’s father. This case has been designated as a test case, a means to gather crucial information from state institutions regarding the pervasive issue of enforced disappearances. The outcome of this case could potentially serve as a bellwether for the government’s commitment to resolving this issue.