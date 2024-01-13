Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory

In the labyrinth of British politics, one name stands out as the navigator, the tactician – Isaac Levido. Tasked with the formidable assignment of rallying the Tories under the leadership of Rishi Sunak, Levido has become an indispensable figure in the Conservative Party’s strategy to clinch the upcoming election. His role has drawn comparisons to the reputable Belgian cyclist, Wout van Aert, renowned for his discipline and dedication, traits that Levido is expected to mirror in his political maneuvering.

The Strategy Unveiled

Despite trailing Labour by 18 points, Levido remains undeterred. His strategy is simple yet potent, focusing on five clear priorities: the economy, the NHS, and migration. By posing a straightforward question to voters – would they want to risk progress by switching to Labour – Levido aims to underscore the importance of stability and continuity. This tactic mirrors the strategy that saw an unlikely victory for John Major in the 1992 elections.

The Man Behind the Slogans

Prior to his foray into political consultancy, Levido was an accountant, a career that perhaps honed his focus and discipline. Over time, he has garnered a reputation for his ability to craft compelling campaign slogans that resonate with the masses. From Boris Johnson’s ‘Get Brexit Done’ to the Covid-19 messaging ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’, Levido’s fingerprints are evident in these successful campaigns.

Levido’s Influence – Beyond Politics

Levido’s influence permeates beyond political campaigns. His advisory company, Fleetwood Strategy, boasts a clientele that includes Airbnb and Palantir. Recently, he expanded his sphere of influence by launching a new political consultancy named after Sancrox, his hometown village in New South Wales. Regardless of the feuds and distractions that beleaguered the Tories in 2023, Levido’s strategy remains rooted in offering stability and economic security to voters, thereby reaffirming his reputation as a master strategist.