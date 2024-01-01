en English
Elections

Is Modi’s Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term in office is being touted as ‘almost inevitable.’ The term, suggestive of an almost certain victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections, stems from his unwavering popularity and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strong performance in recent elections. Modi, a stalwart since 2014, has spearheaded significant policy changes and initiatives, balancing economic reforms with foreign policy overtures and domestic development programs. However, the political landscape remains volatile and unpredictable until the election results are officially declared.

The Momentum Behind Modi

Modi’s commanding presence and the BJP’s recent triumphs in state elections ignite discussions about the implications of a third Modi term for India. The BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda, resonating with the large Hindu majority, has led to allegations of widespread persecution of Muslims. Critics accuse Modi of consolidating power, muting critical media, and undermining judicial independence.

Opposition in Disarray

The principal opposition, the Indian National Congress party, is perceived as weak, while a recently formed coalition of major opposition parties struggles to find common ground on key issues. This scattered opposition landscape strengthens the BJP’s position, which leverages Modi as the central figure in their nationwide pre-election push.

Religion and the Election

The recent state election campaigns have been marked by religious polarization, with the BJP capitalizing on Hindutva sentiments to secure the majority vote. The impending inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a grand Hindu temple, is expected to feature prominently in the BJP’s pre-election agenda, raising concerns about further instigating the Hindu-Muslim divide.

As the world’s largest democracy gears up for the 2024 general elections, the spotlight remains on Modi and the BJP. Critics point to a clampdown on civil liberties under his leadership, but supporters credit him with bolstering India’s global standing. The stage is set for an electoral battle that will shape India’s future trajectory.

Elections India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

