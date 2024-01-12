Is ‘De-Risking’ From China a Risk in Itself?

The term ‘de-risking’ – a strategy often employed by Western politicians to reduce exposure to perceived risks associated with economic and financial ties to China – is under increased scrutiny. Critics argue that the term, far from mitigating risks, may be creating new ones. The potential damage such policies can inflict on the economies of Western countries and the global economy at large is becoming increasingly evident.

Global Risk Landscape in 2024

As we step into 2024, companies are set to face an escalating risk landscape encompassing global conflicts, technological advancements, extreme weather, cyber threats, and terrorism. Corporations are also under pressure to publicly express their stance on controversial topics, including the challenges of adopting generative AI, proposed AI regulation by the European Union, and the proliferation of misinformation campaigns on social media.

Western Investors and Emerging Markets

Despite a net inflow of $29 billion into emerging market debt and equity portfolios in December 2023, Western investors remain hesitant. High domestic fixed income rates and seismic geopolitical risks hold them back. The dominance and outperformance of U.S. investments and rising U.S. interest rates make it harder for emerging market assets. However, some, like GMO portfolio manager Victoria Courmes, perceive long-term currency shifts as a catalyst for investing in local emerging market debt markets.

US-China Economic Relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the importance of an improved economic relationship with Beijing. Trade tensions and tariffs between the US and China have resulted in significant economic impacts, including job losses and reduced GDP. There are concerns that proposals to increase tariffs on Chinese products could further harm the US economy and businesses. Yet, some American companies continue to pursue opportunities in the Chinese market, perceiving a potential truce in the trade war as beneficial for the international economy.

As discussions evolve, there is a growing call for a re-evaluation of the relationship with China, advocating for a more nuanced and constructive approach that balances risk without damaging economic interests. The term ‘de-risking’ should be viewed as more than a buzzword, but as a policy with tangible impacts on global economies.