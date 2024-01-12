IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the recovery of an additional $360 million in overdue taxes from high-income individuals, bringing the total collected since mid-2023 to a staggering $520 million. This progress is part of the agency’s concerted enforcement efforts aimed at taxpayers with income exceeding $1 million and recognized tax debt over $250,000.

Modernization and Improved Customer Service

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel highlighted the agency’s strides in modernization and improved customer service. With the financial backing from the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has been able to enhance its capabilities, leading to increased tax compliance and revenue collection. Among the beneficiaries of this modernization are 175 high-income earners who paid $38 million in taxes, and 1,600 newly identified taxpayers owing hundreds of millions in tax debt. The IRS has also pinpointed discrepancies in partnership returns involving millions, leading to an initiative to resolve this balance sheet discrepancy.

Funding Challenges Amidst Success

While the IRS has been making headway in tax enforcement, it faces potential obstacles in the form of funding cuts from Congress. These cuts could impact the progress made so far and derail future initiatives. Despite these potential setbacks, Werfel emphasized the positive impact of the funding received thus far and the necessity for consistent annual appropriations to maintain this momentum.

Looking Forward: The 2024 Tax Season

As the 2024 tax season looms, starting January 29th, the IRS’s work is under the microscope. The success of the agency’s efforts to collect overdue taxes from millionaire households is seen as a strong return on investment for the funding influx from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, uncertainties remain about the portion of money tied to the agency’s tougher stance on enforcement and the potential effects of government shutdowns on the tax-filing season.