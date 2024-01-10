IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert’s Campaign

In a decision that resonates with the spirit of fiscal autonomy, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared that Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refunds will be exempt from taxation this tax season. This announcement comes in the wake of unwavering efforts by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and the bipartisan Colorado delegation to uphold a three-decade-long precedent.

The Fight for Financial Autonomy

Colorado’s TABOR amendment, instituted in 1992, mandates the state to return any surplus revenue to taxpayers. Historically, the IRS has refrained from taxing these refunds, thereby embodying a recognition of states’ fiscal independence. The campaign spearheaded by Congresswoman Boebert sought to ensure the continuation of this practice.

Boebert’s Relentless Advocacy

Boebert’s advocacy took the form of persistent written communication with the IRS. Over the course of the campaign, she penned three letters to the tax authority, demonstrating her commitment to the cause. The most recent public comment letter, dated October 16th, was a collective effort by the bipartisan delegation. This missive underlined the importance of preserving the tradition of exempting TABOR refunds from federal taxes.

Victory for Colorado Taxpayers

The IRS’s decision aligns with its longstanding tradition of respecting states’ autonomy in managing tax refund procedures. This ruling not only safeguards the financial interests of Colorado taxpayers but also underscores the power of bipartisan collective action in shaping federal policy. As the nation enters the tax season, Colorado taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their TABOR refunds will remain untouched by federal taxation.