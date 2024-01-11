IRS Continues to Grapple with Challenges Despite Funding Boost: Watchdog Report

The Inflation Reduction Act has provided a funding boost to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), but the agency continues to grapple with significant challenges in tax return processing, identity theft case resolution, and taxpayer service. This was revealed in a report presented to Congress by the IRS’s independent watchdog, Erin M. Collins. The report underscores the stark reality that the IRS’s path to achieving its objectives—agency rebuilding, system modernization, and improved taxpayer service—is steeper than expected.

Aggravating Backlog and Poor Response Rate

One of the most pressing issues highlighted in the report is the growing backlog of unprocessed amended returns. From 500,000 cases in 2019, the figure has alarmingly climbed to 1.9 million in 2022. Correspondence cases from taxpayers have more than doubled, further straining the IRS’s resources. Despite the agency’s claim of an 85% response rate, the report reveals that only 35% of calls received were answered—a stark discrepancy that underscores the need for improved transparency and efficiency.

Employee Training and Retention

The IRS has been proactive in hiring new employees to combat these challenges. However, the need for adequate training has been highlighted by an internal survey, indicating that simply increasing numbers is not a sufficient solution. Comprehensive training for new hires is imperative to not only improve customer service quality but also to reduce the time taken to resolve identity theft cases, which currently stand at an average of 19 months.

The Funding Dilemma

The funding increase from the Inflation Reduction Act, initially aimed at aiding the IRS, faces potential cutbacks due to budget deals. This includes $1.4 billion already rescinded and plans to divert $20 billion over the next two years to other programs. The report emphasizes the need for the IRS to prioritize taxpayer services and suggests some enforcement funds should be redirected to this end. However, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel indicates limited flexibility in reallocating funds, highlighting the tough balancing act the agency faces.

As the IRS gears up for the 2024 filing season, it promises improved customer service and faster refund issuance. However, with unprecedented delays, a growing backlog, and a potential funding cutback, the IRS’s commitment to these promises will be put to the test in the coming months. The watchdog report serves as a reminder that the IRS, tasked with the critical function of tax collection, needs to adopt a more taxpayer-focused approach to meet its challenges head-on.