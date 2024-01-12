en English
Politics

IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
In an impressive stride towards tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reportedly accumulated an additional $360 million in overdue levies from non-compliant millionaires. This is part of the IRS’s broader initiative to modernize and amplify its enforcement capabilities, a feat made possible through the funding received from the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRS leadership convened a media call recently to provide updates on their progress and elucidate the benefits of the modernization efforts.

Cracking Down on Tax Delinquency

The IRS has made notable progress in its pursuit of tax compliance among high-income individuals. The additional $360 million collected from millionaires, part of a total of $520 million recovered from wealthy households, signals a triumph for the agency undertaking new initiatives. Moreover, the IRS has also launched 76 examinations into the largest partnerships in the U.S., indicating a focus on addressing discrepancies in balance sheets involving partnerships with assets exceeding $10 million.

Modernization Efforts Under Threat

Despite the success, the IRS’s modernization and enforcement improvements could be threatened. Republicans have expressed intentions to decrease the funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. This could potentially hinder the IRS’s ability to continue its advancements and maintain reliable annual appropriations, thereby impacting taxpayers.

The Political Debate Surrounding IRS

The current situation brings to light the ongoing political debate about the IRS’s role and resources, particularly concerning tax enforcement for affluent individuals. It highlights the agency’s reliance on consistent funding to ensure sustained progress, especially during uncertain times like potential government shutdowns during tax-filing seasons. As the discussion continues, the IRS stands firm in its commitment to increase tax compliance and maintain a positive impact on taxpayers through its modernization efforts.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

