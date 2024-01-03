en English
Ireland

Irish TD Brian Leddin Sets Sights on Directly Elected Mayor Position

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Irish TD Brian Leddin Sets Sights on Directly Elected Mayor Position

In a groundbreaking announcement, Brian Leddin, a member of the Green Party and a TD (Teachta Dala) in the Irish Parliament, has declared his ambition to run for the pioneering position of Directly Elected Mayor of Limerick City and County. The landmark election, scheduled for June 7, is timed to coincide with local and European elections, marking a significant transformation in Irish local governance since the establishment of the state.

A Role with Impact

Leddin holds a firm belief in the power and authority vested in the role of Directly Elected Mayor. He asserts that the position is influential enough to bring about tangible, positive changes for the region, countering any doubts about the impact of the new role.

Counterbalancing Dublin’s Prominence

Emphasizing the untapped potential of Limerick and the Midwest, Leddin’s campaign outlines crucial focus areas, including the development of offshore wind energy and upgrades to the public transport infrastructure. The candidate is adamant about the region’s capacity to stand as a counterpoint to Dublin’s dominance.

Commitment to Limerick’s Progress

Leddin’s longstanding dedication to the growth and prosperity of Limerick is evident in his political career, which he claims has been propelled by the vision of harnessing the Midwest’s full potential. As the polling date nears, Leddin is confident that, if elected, the mandate he carries will enable him to promptly turn his ambitions into reality.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

