Irish TD Brian Leddin Sets Sights on Directly Elected Mayor Position

In a groundbreaking announcement, Brian Leddin, a member of the Green Party and a TD (Teachta Dala) in the Irish Parliament, has declared his ambition to run for the pioneering position of Directly Elected Mayor of Limerick City and County. The landmark election, scheduled for June 7, is timed to coincide with local and European elections, marking a significant transformation in Irish local governance since the establishment of the state.

A Role with Impact

Leddin holds a firm belief in the power and authority vested in the role of Directly Elected Mayor. He asserts that the position is influential enough to bring about tangible, positive changes for the region, countering any doubts about the impact of the new role.

Counterbalancing Dublin’s Prominence

Emphasizing the untapped potential of Limerick and the Midwest, Leddin’s campaign outlines crucial focus areas, including the development of offshore wind energy and upgrades to the public transport infrastructure. The candidate is adamant about the region’s capacity to stand as a counterpoint to Dublin’s dominance.

Commitment to Limerick’s Progress

Leddin’s longstanding dedication to the growth and prosperity of Limerick is evident in his political career, which he claims has been propelled by the vision of harnessing the Midwest’s full potential. As the polling date nears, Leddin is confident that, if elected, the mandate he carries will enable him to promptly turn his ambitions into reality.