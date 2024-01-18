Irish MEPs Split on European Parliament Vote for Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development at the European Parliament, Irish MEPs from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael found themselves at odds over a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, which passed with 312 votes in favor against 131, has sparked a debate among Europe's policymakers and mirrored the divisions at the European Council level.

The resolution put forth called for a 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza, marking a notable shift from the previous call for a humanitarian 'pause'. However, the ceasefire came with conditions that stirred controversy among the MEPs. These included demands for the disbandment of Hamas and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages.

The conditions were seen by some as an attempt by right-leaning political groups to tip the balance of the resolution. This led to opposition from Fianna Fáil MEPs, including Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher, who felt the resolution was not balanced due to these inclusions.

Fine Gael MEPs Support, Fianna Fáil MEPs Oppose

While Fianna Fáil MEPs opposed the resolution, their counterparts from Fine Gael voted in its favor. Fine Gael MEPs such as Seán Kelly advocated for an unconditional ceasefire and condemned the significant loss of life in Gaza.

The resolution, despite its controversial conditions, recognized Israel's right to self-defense but also condemned its disproportionate military response. It expressed deep concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and called for the revival of the two-state solution and the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

A Mirror of the European Council's Divisions

This debate among Irish MEPs in the European Parliament is reflective of the broader divisions at the European Council level. EU leaders have also faced challenges in reaching a consensus on the Gaza ceasefire, revealing the intricate and contentious nature of the issue.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus also voted against the final resolution, further highlighting the complex political landscape surrounding the Gaza ceasefire. As the conflict continues, these divisions underscore the difficulty of finding a balanced and effective approach to achieving peace in the region.