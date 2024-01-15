en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU’s Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU’s Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict

For three days, from January 13th to 15th, 2024, the city of Celen, Sweden, served as the backdrop for the ‘People and Peace 2024’ hybrid conference. Among the prominent voices resonating throughout this global platform was that of Irish MEP Claire Daly, delivering a potent address virtually, due to her inability to attend in person.

Addressing the Gaza Strip Nightmare

Daly painted a grim picture of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as a ‘nightmare without end’ for the two million people trapped within its confines. She did not mince words in her criticism of the Israeli occupation forces, dubbing their actions as nothing short of a genocidal campaign.

EU Support for Israel – A Point of Contention

Adding to the grimness of her address, Daly accused European Union leaders of rampant support for the Israeli regime. This backing, as per her address, included a refusal to call for a ceasefire, coupled with the provision of weapons to the Israeli forces.

Revisiting the Ukraine Conflict

Daly’s critique extended beyond the Middle East, reaching into the heart of the Ukraine conflict. She argued that the West had unjustly forced Ukraine into prolonging the war, despite a peace deal that had been on the table since April 2022. Daly didn’t shy away from enumerating the devastating results of this war; a staggering casualty count, loss of land, and an economy in shambles.

A Call for Peace and Against Militarism

In her final remarks, the MEP called for a renewed commitment to the peace movement. She vehemently urged attendees to rally against European militarism, the backing of NATO, and the spread of war propaganda. Her speech was not merely a critique but a rousing call to action against war and for the advancement of peace. She underscored the significant losses borne by the innocent and the manipulative maneuvers of political leaders in the face of conflict.

0
Conflict & Defence Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
17 mins ago
Conflict of Interest: Former Post Office Chairman's Dual Role Under Scrutiny
Former Post Office chairman, Tim Parker, is under scrutiny amid allegations of conflict of interest. The accusations stem from his dual role as chairman of His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) during a time when the Post Office was actively trying to block an appeal by postmasters wrongfully convicted due to a faulty software
Conflict of Interest: Former Post Office Chairman's Dual Role Under Scrutiny
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
44 mins ago
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
1 hour ago
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
24 mins ago
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
25 mins ago
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
32 mins ago
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
38 seconds
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
46 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
1 min
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
1 min
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
1 min
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
1 min
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
1 min
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
3 mins
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app