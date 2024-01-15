Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU’s Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict

For three days, from January 13th to 15th, 2024, the city of Celen, Sweden, served as the backdrop for the ‘People and Peace 2024’ hybrid conference. Among the prominent voices resonating throughout this global platform was that of Irish MEP Claire Daly, delivering a potent address virtually, due to her inability to attend in person.

Addressing the Gaza Strip Nightmare

Daly painted a grim picture of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as a ‘nightmare without end’ for the two million people trapped within its confines. She did not mince words in her criticism of the Israeli occupation forces, dubbing their actions as nothing short of a genocidal campaign.

EU Support for Israel – A Point of Contention

Adding to the grimness of her address, Daly accused European Union leaders of rampant support for the Israeli regime. This backing, as per her address, included a refusal to call for a ceasefire, coupled with the provision of weapons to the Israeli forces.

Revisiting the Ukraine Conflict

Daly’s critique extended beyond the Middle East, reaching into the heart of the Ukraine conflict. She argued that the West had unjustly forced Ukraine into prolonging the war, despite a peace deal that had been on the table since April 2022. Daly didn’t shy away from enumerating the devastating results of this war; a staggering casualty count, loss of land, and an economy in shambles.

A Call for Peace and Against Militarism

In her final remarks, the MEP called for a renewed commitment to the peace movement. She vehemently urged attendees to rally against European militarism, the backing of NATO, and the spread of war propaganda. Her speech was not merely a critique but a rousing call to action against war and for the advancement of peace. She underscored the significant losses borne by the innocent and the manipulative maneuvers of political leaders in the face of conflict.