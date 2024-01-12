en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Irish Lawyer Exposes Alarming Palestine Casualties, Calls for Humanitarian Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Irish Lawyer Exposes Alarming Palestine Casualties, Calls for Humanitarian Action

In a recent closing statement regarding the ongoing crisis in Palestine, Blinne Ni Ghralaigh, an Irish lawyer, unveiled a set of chilling statistics that underscore the severity of the humanitarian situation. Her data paints a grim picture of the daily toll inflicted on the Palestinian populace, with an average of 247 Palestinians losing their life each day — a death every six minutes.

The figures presented by Ghralaigh are particularly distressing when it comes to the impact on Palestinian mothers and children. Every day, 48 mothers fall victim to the conflict, translating into two maternal deaths every hour. Even more alarming is the situation faced by the children of Palestine. The statement revealed that an average of 117 children are killed daily, which corresponds to a child’s life snuffed out every twelve minutes.

An Unimaginable Reality

Perhaps the most disturbing revelation was the claim that each day, ten Palestinian children undergo amputations without the use of anaesthetics. This shocking figure serves as a stark reminder of the unspeakable conditions endured by these young victims, many of whom face these horrific procedures without the necessary pain relief.

Ghralaigh’s statistics, while harrowing, only capture a fraction of the full scale of the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. The impact of the conflict extends beyond the loss of life, decimating infrastructure, and triggering a severe shortage of critical supplies such as food, water, and medical aid. The crisis has left countless individuals without shelter, exposed to disease, and in desperate need of aid. International aid organizations like Oxfam are calling for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted access to crucial aid supplies to address the escalating humanitarian disaster.

0
Human Rights Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
6 mins ago
Uganda's Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Stands Firm Against Injustice
When Joel Ssenyonyi, the new opposition leader in Uganda, took the stage, his words were heavy with significance. He spoke of a battle – not of arms or armies, but of principles and justice. His voice echoed with the resolve of those who have long been silenced, those who bear the burden of brutality and
Uganda's Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Stands Firm Against Injustice
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
1 hour ago
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Former Chief Justice Discusses Affirmative Action for LGBTQ Community
1 hour ago
Former Chief Justice Discusses Affirmative Action for LGBTQ Community
Gaza Residents Face Continuous Bombardment with No Safe Haven
20 mins ago
Gaza Residents Face Continuous Bombardment with No Safe Haven
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
42 mins ago
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
Jugmeet Kaur Bali: A Beacon of Hope for Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
49 mins ago
Jugmeet Kaur Bali: A Beacon of Hope for Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest Headlines
World News
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
2 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
5 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
10 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
11 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
12 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
14 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
14 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
18 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
19 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app