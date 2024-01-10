en English
Ireland

Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
On March 8th, the Irish Government is poised to orchestrate two referendums, aimed at proposing amendments to the Constitution concerning the roles of women and the definition of family. The first referendum intends to revise Article 41.2, which, as it stands now, stresses the indispensable role women play in the home for the common welfare and implies an obligation for the State to lend support to mothers opting for domestic work. Although considered archaic in language, this article does not constrict women’s choices and obligates the State to support those who select domestic work.

The Proposed Amendments

The proposed alteration would supplant this with a more expansive recognition of care inside and outside the home. This broadened scope potentially dilutes the support provided for mothers who opt to stay at home. The second proposal seeks to redefine the term ‘Family’ in Article 41.1.1, discarding the present foundational basis on marriage and integrating ‘other durable relationships.’ The term ‘other durable relationships’ remains undefined legally, sparking concerns over its interpretation and repercussions for various laws.

Implications and Consequences

The most striking aspect of these proposed changes is that current legislation already provides ample protection without necessitating constitutional amendments. Therefore, it raises questions about the true intent and potential impact of these alterations. It may not serve a positive purpose and could potentially unsettle the existing balance of rights and protections.

Public Response and the Author’s Perspective

The Irish public finds itself grappling with these proposed changes, trying to navigate the potential implications of a shift in the traditionally understood definitions. The author, in analyzing the potential effects of these changes, advocates for a ‘No’ vote in the referendums, arguing that the proposed amendments may not serve the intended purpose effectively. The author argues that the proposed changes may not enhance protections or rights but could potentially dilute existing ones.

Ireland Politics Social
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

