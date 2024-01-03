Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain ‘Good Landlords’

The Irish government has proposed tax incentives to retain ‘good landlords’ in the private rental market. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced a temporary rental income tax relief as part of Budget 2024. The relief allows private landlords to claim a lower tax rate of 20% against some rental income until 2027, provided they continue to rent out their properties until 2028. The specific amounts applicable for the relief increase annually, beginning with 20% of €3,000 for 2024 and culminating in 20% of €5,000 for 2026 and 2027.

Government Hopes to Retain Landlords

O’Brien indicated that this measure, if proven effective, might be further enhanced to ensure landlords remain in the market. The government’s initiative aims to counter the exit of landlords from the rental market, a trend that could potentially exacerbate the current housing crisis in Ireland. The government believes that by providing tax incentives, they can ensure a steady supply of rental properties, thus stabilizing the market.

Critics Question the Effectiveness of the Proposal

However, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has criticised the initiative, stating that tax breaks for landlords won’t resolve the crisis in the private rental sector. He pointed out that independent research has shown a significant number of single property landlords are leaving the market due to various reasons, including personal use, high house prices, retirement, and capital gains tax reliefs from previous policies. Ó Broin also highlighted the ongoing rental crisis, with rents reaching record highs and a substantial number of eviction notices issued last year. He views the suggestion to increase the new tax relief as a sign of the government’s disconnect from the rental sector’s challenges.

Other Measures Under Budget 2024

As part of Budget 2024, the government has also announced a new temporary mortgage interest tax credit (MITC) for 2023 tax assessments. The credit is 20% of the increase in mortgage interest payments compared to 2022, capped at €1,250. To qualify, the property must be in the state, comply with Local Property Tax obligations, and be the sole or main residence. In addition, changes to income tax under Budget 2024 are expected to increase the take-home pay for around two million taxpayers, with the average worker expected to gain up to €800 a year.