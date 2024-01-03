en English
Ireland

Irish Government Faces Opposition Over New Asylum Seeker Reception Centers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Irish government has announced plans to construct six state-owned reception centers to accommodate the increasing number of asylum seekers. These facilities, each designed to house between 500 to 750 individuals, are set to be dispersed across the country. The announcement comes as the number of rejected asylum seekers and foreign offenders being removed from the UK has nearly halved in seven years, despite a two-thirds increase in the past year in such removals.

Delayed Abolition of Direct Provision System

Originally intended to provide basic accommodation and welfare to asylum seekers, the direct provision system in Ireland has faced harsh criticism for fostering social exclusion, poverty, and despair. Introduced in 1999, the system was on the verge of abolition, but factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian war, and the housing crisis have forced the government to stall its plans. The current accommodation shortage, described by the Irish Refugee Council as a ‘serious situation’ that puts people at risk, demands urgent, all-of-government action.

Rising Tensions and Security Concerns

While the government’s plan to establish new reception centers is a step towards resolving the accommodation crisis, it simultaneously ignites fears of escalating tensions. A recent incident in Dublin, where a potential asylum seeker housing site was torched, has heightened these concerns. In response, Gardai, the state police service of the Republic of Ireland, has increased patrols around asylum centers and politicians’ residences. This move comes amidst a series of arson attacks on sites associated with asylum seekers, including a hotel in Galway and a former hotel in Wexford.

Call for Integrated Solutions

Martin Kenny, a Sinn Fein Deputy representing Sligo-Leitrim, anticipates strong opposition to the government’s plan. Kenny advocates for the utilization of other available accommodations in addition to the proposed facilities. He also expresses his dismay at the rising anti-asylum-seeker sentiments and incidents of violence. Kenny’s stance underscores the need for an integrated approach to addressing the asylum seekers’ plight, one that extends beyond mere provision of shelter and encompasses efforts to foster societal cohesion and mutual respect.

As debates around the issue continue to unfold, the Irish government finds itself grappling with the daunting task of balancing humanitarian responsibilities, public sentiment, and security concerns. The path forward, it seems, requires a delicate blend of compassion, pragmatism, and resilience.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

