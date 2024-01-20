Irish Government Criticized for Neglecting Communities Hosting Asylum Seekers

TD Claire Kerrane, representing Roscommon-Galway, has taken the Irish government to task for reneging on its promise to deliver vital support services to communities hosting asylum seekers. In her constituency, the town of Ballaghaderreen has provided refuge to hundreds, yet the necessary support has been conspicuously absent. Kerrane emphasized that the promised reinforcement of health services has not materialized, particularly in Boyle, where the Health Service Executive (HSE) seems to be missing in action when it comes to coordinating services for the new arrivals.

Government Promises Versus Reality

Kerrane highlighted the discrepancy between the government's claims of increased health services and the on-ground reality. She pointed out that the narratives spun by ministers about the addition of services and General Practitioners (GPs) have been inaccurate. Asylum seekers, including those from Ukraine, are struggling to access GPs, attributable to a lack of essential support, such as general practitioner nurses.

Asylum Seekers: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Compounding the problem, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive appears to be shirking its responsibility to asylum seekers, refusing to extend its services to aid them. Kerrane has not let the issue rest, having raised it on multiple occasions in the Dail, and is still awaiting a promised list of health resources from Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

Community Group Steps Up as Government Steps Back

In Co Donegal, a community group has voiced its frustration at the government's lack of support for over 30 asylum seekers housed in a remote location. As a result, the group has had to rely on community donations for essential items. The group's coordinator, who preferred to remain anonymous, stressed the need for better integration support. The coordinator also cautioned against narratives that stoke anti-immigration sentiments. The group's efforts have come at a time of rising anti-immigration movements and arson attacks on properties earmarked for asylum seekers.