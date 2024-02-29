Irish Citizen Yasser Eljuboori Released on Bail in Iraq, Charges Dropped - Family Seeks Swift Passport Return

Irish citizen Yasser Eljuboori, known for his anti-corruption activism, has been released on bail in Iraq, with all charges against him being dropped. This development marks a significant turn in the case that caught international attention, but his family insists the fight isn't over until he safely returns to Dublin.

Advertisment

Detention and Diplomatic Efforts

Eljuboori's ordeal began when he was detained by Iraqi police while attempting to board a flight back to Dublin after visiting his ailing mother. His detention sparked immediate concern due to his activism and the potential for political motivations behind the charges. Following intense diplomatic efforts, including a conversation between Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Dr Fuad Hussein, the charges were dropped. However, the Iraqi authorities have retained his passport, delaying his return.

Family and Legal Advocates Rally for His Return

Advertisment

From Dublin, Eljuboori's wife, Laura Wickham, has been vocal in her relief over the dropping of charges but emphasizes the need for continued pressure to ensure Yasser's safe return. Legal counsel, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, highlighted the unjust nature of Eljuboori's detention and called on the Iraqi authorities for his swift passport return. The family's campaign has garnered support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the international community, underscoring the case's importance.

Implications and Awaited Reunion

The case of Yasser Eljuboori sheds light on the complexities of international law, diplomacy, and the plight of anti-corruption activists worldwide. As his family awaits his return, the incident raises questions about the safety and freedom of activists abroad. The Irish government's involvement illustrates the lengths to which nations will go to protect their citizens, setting a precedent for future diplomatic engagements. With Eljuboori's anticipated return, his family, friends, and supporters look forward to closing this challenging chapter and advocating for broader protections for activists globally.