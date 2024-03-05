Ireland's Push to Ban Fossil Fuel Ads: Paul Murphy's Bill Targets Transport Emissions

In a bold move to combat climate change and reduce transport emissions, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has introduced the Prohibition of Fossil Fuel Advertising Bill 2024 in the Dáil. This legislative proposal aims to curb the advertisement of fossil-fueled vehicles, drawing parallels to historical tobacco advertising bans, and highlights transport as a significant source of Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions.

Urgent Need for Action

Murphy's initiative comes in response to what he describes as the 'historic failure' of the COP-28 summit. With transport accounting for 17% of Ireland's greenhouse emissions, largely due to private fossil-fueled cars, Murphy emphasizes the urgent need for radical changes in public policy. He criticizes the increase in new fossil-fueled car registrations, underscoring the adverse environmental and health impacts, including Ireland's high asthma rates. By proposing a ban on fossil fuel advertising, Murphy seeks to reduce the allure of fossil-fueled transport and encourage a shift towards more sustainable alternatives.

Comparing Fossil Fuels to Tobacco

Murphy draws a compelling comparison between the campaign to ban tobacco advertising and the current need to regulate fossil fuel advertisements. Just as public health concerns led to the prohibition of tobacco ads due to their undeniable link to illness and death, Murphy argues for a similar approach to fossil fuels. Highlighting the effectiveness of advertising in driving consumer behavior, he calls for a cessation of fossil fuel vehicle and flight advertisements, aiming to cut the demand for these environmentally damaging products.

Going beyond mere advertising bans, Murphy advocates for a comprehensive overhaul of Ireland's transport and heating systems. He envisions a future where public investment in free, frequent public transport, shared mobility, active travel, and extensive household retrofitting are the norm. By eliminating fossil fuel ads and significantly investing in sustainable infrastructure, Murphy's proposal aims to lead Ireland towards a zero-emissions future, challenging the current 'hellscape' dominated by fossil fuel promotions.