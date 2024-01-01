en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ireland’s President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year’s Eve Statement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Ireland’s President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year’s Eve Statement

As the world celebrates the start of 2024, the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, has issued a stirring New Year’s Eve statement urging for meaningful action towards peace in the volatile Israel-Palestine region. In his address, Higgins underlined the moral duty of the world to not remain indifferent to the suffering in Gaza and underscored the urgency for an end to the conflict that has extended into its eighth year.

War Is Not Humanity’s Natural Condition

President Higgins’s message was unequivocal as he condemned the upsurge in violence in the Middle East. He highlighted the necessity for nations to contribute to a process of recovery and peace, allowing Palestinians to realize their rights alongside a secure Israel. In his words, “War is not humanity’s natural condition; cooperation is.”

A Two-State Solution Beyond Theory

President Higgins proposed that a two-state solution must transcend beyond theory into actionable plans. He detailed the components of such a solution, including a contiguous Palestinian state, economic independence, sovereignty over air, sea, and land, and the official status of East Jerusalem. He advocated for a permanent secretariat, akin to the one used during Ireland’s peace process, to provide continuity and advance peace negotiations.

International Collaboration: Key to Global Challenges

Acknowledging the global protests and boycotts related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Higgins noted that international collaboration is not only essential for peace in the Middle East but also for tackling pressing global issues like climate change, global hunger, inequality, forced migration, and biodiversity destruction. In the midst of ongoing global crises, his message stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Global Expansion of Big Tech: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination

By Momen Zellmi

2024: A Stargazer's Odyssey - Unraveling the New Era of Space Explorat ...
@International Relations · 19 mins
2024: A Stargazer's Odyssey - Unraveling the New Era of Space Explorat ...
heart comment 0
Afghanistan’s Counter-Narcotics Efforts Yield Results Amidst Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's Counter-Narcotics Efforts Yield Results Amidst Challenges
China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year’s Messages

By BNN Correspondents

Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions

By Israel Ojoko

2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
Latest Headlines
World News
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
1 min
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
2 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
2 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
2 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
2 mins
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
2 mins
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
4 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
4 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
4 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
4 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app