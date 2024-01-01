Ireland’s President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year’s Eve Statement

As the world celebrates the start of 2024, the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, has issued a stirring New Year’s Eve statement urging for meaningful action towards peace in the volatile Israel-Palestine region. In his address, Higgins underlined the moral duty of the world to not remain indifferent to the suffering in Gaza and underscored the urgency for an end to the conflict that has extended into its eighth year.

War Is Not Humanity’s Natural Condition

President Higgins’s message was unequivocal as he condemned the upsurge in violence in the Middle East. He highlighted the necessity for nations to contribute to a process of recovery and peace, allowing Palestinians to realize their rights alongside a secure Israel. In his words, “War is not humanity’s natural condition; cooperation is.”

A Two-State Solution Beyond Theory

President Higgins proposed that a two-state solution must transcend beyond theory into actionable plans. He detailed the components of such a solution, including a contiguous Palestinian state, economic independence, sovereignty over air, sea, and land, and the official status of East Jerusalem. He advocated for a permanent secretariat, akin to the one used during Ireland’s peace process, to provide continuity and advance peace negotiations.

International Collaboration: Key to Global Challenges

Acknowledging the global protests and boycotts related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Higgins noted that international collaboration is not only essential for peace in the Middle East but also for tackling pressing global issues like climate change, global hunger, inequality, forced migration, and biodiversity destruction. In the midst of ongoing global crises, his message stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action.