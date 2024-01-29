Ireland's Justice Minister to Review 'Safe Countries' List for Asylum Applications

In an effort to streamline the process of asylum applications, Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Justice, has announced her intent to review and possibly expand the list of 'safe countries' designated for asylum purposes.

The 'safe countries' list currently includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and South Africa. Nationals from these countries are typically barred from obtaining refugee status in Ireland, as these countries are deemed safe and unlikely to produce refugees.

The concept of 'safe countries' is designed to prevent the exploitation of the international protection system for economic migration. McEntee is evaluating this list based on a host of criteria such as the country's adherence to the European Convention on Human Rights, its legal framework, societal conditions, and potential risks of torture or armed conflict.

Observing the impact of these designations, McEntee noted a significant reduction in asylum applications from Georgia, which saw more than half of its applications drop after its inclusion in the list. This case serves as an example of the effectiveness of the 'safe countries' designation in managing asylum applications.

Expedited Processing and Increased Accountability

In addition to the review, McEntee aims to expedite the processing of applications from 'safe countries.' The goal is to turn around unsuccessful applicants within 60 days, including appeals, thereby speeding up the resolution of cases and reducing backlog. The Minister also indicated the potential for increased fines for airlines that transport passengers into Ireland without proper documentation, adding another layer of accountability to the process.

On a separate note, McEntee acknowledged the challenges faced in filling the Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security role within An Garda Siochana. The recent appointment of Canadian Shawna Coxon to the position sparked controversy, highlighting the complexity of these roles and the scrutiny around foreign appointments.

The Minister also expressed her support for Ireland joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, further emphasizing Ireland's commitment to uphold international law and human rights.