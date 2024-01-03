Ireland’s Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, has expressed optimism regarding the progress in housing delivery across Ireland, despite admitting that the current pace is not adequate. O’Brien’s critique of the opposition party Sinn Féin has been particularly stark, accusing them of lacking a comprehensive housing plan and focusing on negative narratives instead of presenting substantial alternatives. He argued that Sinn Féin’s inaction and lack of a published affordable housing scheme have led to their diminishing credibility on housing issues.

O’Brien’s Defence of the Help To Buy Scheme

O’Brien has robustly defended the Help To Buy scheme, arguing that Sinn Féin’s proposed abolition would have damaging implications for average workers seeking to purchase homes. Notably, he has reiterated that addressing homelessness remains at the top of his priority list. Despite the record number of homeless individuals reaching 13,179 in October, O’Brien highlighted notable improvements such as a higher number of individuals exiting homelessness in 2023 than in previous years. Furthermore, the implementation of the tenant-in-situ scheme, which aims to assist families and renters in retaining their homes, has been cited as a significant step forward.

Addressing Unfinished Estates

Meanwhile, the number of unfinished estates in Roscommon county has significantly reduced, from over 200 in 2015 to less than 80 in 2023. The budget dedicated to addressing these unfinished estates has seen an increase to €428,900 in 2024. The council has been collaborating with various stakeholders to elevate the standard of these estates and aims to further reduce the number of these unfinished estates throughout 2024.

Housing Market Dynamics

In Cork city, the average price of a home stands at €337,500, marking a 1.1% decrease when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 with the third, but a 3.7% increase compared to 2022. The government has come under scrutiny for its inability to deliver affordable housing, as supply levels continue to dwindle. On December 1, only over 3,100 homes were available for purchase in Munster, marking a 23% year-on-year decrease and the lowest total since early 2022. Labour shortages have been identified as a considerable challenge in ramping up housing supply. However, construction output in Ireland is projected to grow by 3.2% in 2023 and 4.4% in 2024.

Stakeholders’ Group for Homebuyers

In a bid to protect homebuyers and reform the homebuying process, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien plans to establish a stakeholders’ group. The group is expected to report back to government departments within the first three months of the year. This initiative follows an instance where homebuyers in Rathmoylan, Co Meath, were asked to pay an extra €60,000 by a housing developer. The stakeholder group, managed by the Department of Justice, will build upon Independent TD Marc MacSharry’s Seller’s Legal Pack Bill, which aims to accelerate the homebuying process. O’Brien emphasized that this working group’s operations would not span the entire year, but rather aim to accomplish their mission within the first quarter of the year.